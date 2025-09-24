Jagan Sees Unprecedented Anti-Incumbency In AP

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC president and former chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy declared that the coalition government is facing unprecedented anti-incumbency within a short time. “All sections of people feel cheated; there is rampant corruption and nepotism. Law and order is deteriorating,” he told a meeting attended by YSRC MLAs, MLCs, coordinators of Parliament and Assembly constituencies, district presidents and regional coordinators. The former CM said having failed on the medical, education, agriculture and law and order fronts, the coalition government is now resorting to vindictive politics. “It is 15 months and people are already vexed with the government,” he pointed out. Jagan Mohan Reddy maintained that people feel cheated over the coalition government celebrating the success of its Super Six promises. “Where are three of the major promises, unemployment stipend, Stree Nidhi and pensions to women below the age of 50? These have not been honoured, evoking resentment among various sections of people,” he stated. The former chief minister said other than paddy, no other crop is getting MSP. “During our regime, we spent ₹7,800 crore on price stabilisation,” he underlined. He charged that developing Amaravati will require ₹1 lakh crore. But Chandrababu Naidu has spent mere ₹5,000 crore. “There is no clue from where the remaining amount will come. Does the city need another 50,000 acres,” he asked.



