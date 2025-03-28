Jagan Says YSRC’s ZPTC, MPTC Poll Victory Amplifies Party Credibility

Hyderabad: YSR Congress president and former chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has lauded the resolute commitment of the party cadre and coordinators, which led to YSRC candidates winning the local body by-polls despite the coercive tactics used by the ruling coalition.

In a social media post on X, Jagan said the NDA coalition knew it had no numbers. Yet it showed its arrogance, used threats, misused police machinery, foisted false cases, threatened demolition of buildings, and used various forms of luring to score a win. But these did not did not work. YSRC party cadres fought bravely and won the by-polls to the posts of MPTC and ZPTC.

The YSRC president said, “I am proud of the local body leaders who upheld the democratic spirit, putting credibility and values at a high pedestal. Your victory at this crucial juncture will further strengthen our resolve. I congratulate all the constituency in-charges, district presidents, regional party coordinators, party central office staff and all those who paved the way for this grand victory. My hats off to all the cadres who are always with the party,” he declared in the tweet.