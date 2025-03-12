Jagan says YSRC is voice of the voiceless

VIJAYAWADA: Reiterating that the YSRC would be the voice of the voiceless, former chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the party took birth out of struggle and fighting against injustice is not new and highlighted the failures of the coalition government.

Speaking at the party formation day function held at the party office here on Wednesday, Jagan Mohan Reddy said the party was in the Opposition for 10 of 15 years of its existence and has been with the people speaking on their behalf.

He affirmed that the party owns up people’s plight as its own and has been with the people always.

Jagan Mohan Reddy paid floral tributes to Dr Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy and hoisted the party flag. Thanking the cadre for the support throughout the journey, the party president said, “We are also protesting against the government failure to clear the fees reimbursement dues which has put students in hardships. Sitting in the Opposition is not new and in the next bout we will be bouncing back to power,” he said amid cheers from the gathering.

Jagan Mohan Reddy pointed out that the coalition government has to clear Vidya Deevena and Vidya Vasathi amount to the tune of Rs 7,100 crore for both the years put together. He deplored that the government has allocated a meagre Rs 2,600 crore putting the students’ career in jeopardy. Being the voice of the people, the YSRC has taken up the issue along with students and parents on the party’s Formation Day, he said. The govt has been neglecting the issue, he said.

Jagan Mohan Reddy said, “The coalition has failed on all the fronts. Farmers, women, youth and all sections feel cheated as the Super Six promises made during elections were not being honoured. Education, health, agriculture and governance have been badly affected during the past 10 months. On the other hand, the YSRC cadre can proudly go to any house and they will be welcomed with gratitude as our government has delivered welfare to every household in a transparent manner and adhering to the welfare calendar. People believe that the YSRC will upkeep all its promises,” he said.