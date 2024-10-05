Jagan says despite SC’s caution, Naidu spreading malicious lies

Vijayawada: YSR Congress president and former chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday underlined that even after the Supreme Court’s observation that God must not be involved in politics, incumbent CM N. Chandrababu Naidu is continuing to spread lies with malicious intent, thereby defiling the prestige of Tirumala.



He went on to object to Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan winging the incident, despite knowing what really happened in the case of Tirumala laddu. He asked the Deputy CM whether it is Sanatana Dharma to damage the uniqueness of Tirumala with lies.Speaking to media in Tadepalli, Jagan Mohan Reddy pointed out that the Supreme Court had scrapped the SIT set up by the state government. He maintained that if Chandrababu has any real devotion, he should apologise to the public.The former chief minister felt Chandrababu Naidu has no remorse, as the latter is continuing to repeat false claims about the ghee used in preparation of the Tirumala laddu being adulterated, despite TTD’s executive officer publicly clarifying that no such ghee had been used.With regard to propaganda on Telugu Desam's social media, he said despite the Supreme Court’s criticism, the Chief Minister and his party are continuing to spread lies and defame others. He asked, "Who did the Supreme Court actually hold accountable? Who should be fearful of standing before God? Who truly has devotion?"Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed confidence that Chandrababu Naidu's misdeeds will ultimately face divine justice, but prayed that any consequences from God's wrath be directed solely at those responsible, sparing the innocent people of the state.Referring to Pawan Kalyan’s statement, he wondered how someone could speak about Sanatana Dharma, while serious transgressions involving a revered temple are going on.