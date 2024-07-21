Vijayawada: Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha has rejected a charge from YSR Congress president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy that 36 political murders took place in Andhra Pradesh in the past one month.

“Only four political murders took place in the state during this period, of which three victims belonged to the Telugu Desam and one to the YSRC. Jagan Reddy must furnish details if there were any other such murders,” Anitha said.

The YSRC chief must also give details of the “300 incidents of attempt-to-murder, 30 suicides, over 560 incidents of destroyal of private properties and 1,000 physical attacks” that he said had happened in the state. "If the details are not provided, action will be initiated against Jagan Reddy for misleading the public," she said.

Talking to the media in Amaravati, the home minister felt that Jagan Reddy had lost his mental balance after his party’s ouster from power.

She said that when the YSRC was in power, some persons who posted comments on social media were arrested by the CID on the charge of spreading falsehood. “Jagan Reddy is saying he will stage dharna in New Delhi seeking central rule in AP. Since the assembly sessions are beginning now, Jagan Reddy wants to escape from the house and sit in New Delhi.”