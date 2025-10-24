Jagan Reddy Says Hyderabad Was Built By YSR And Other CMs

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has accused chief minister Chandrababu Naidu of telling “blatant lies,” running a spurious liquor racket in an organised manner, skirting a central probe, and misleading the people about the Data Centre project.

Speaking to the media here on Thursday, the former chief minister said Naidu has been making false claims about the Data Centre and attempting to hijack the credit for it, even though it was the YSRC government that had sown the seeds for the project.

“Chandrababu is at his old game again, the same way he took credit for Hyderabad’s Cyber Towers,” Jagan Reddy said.

Rubbishing Naidu’s claims, Jagan Reddy said, “Hyderabad’s Cyber Towers were actually the result of the efforts from then chief minister N Janardhan Reddy. Also, unlike Naidu’s claims, Hyderabad developed during YS Rajasekhar Reddy’s tenure and the progress continued thereafter. Chandrababu has always been known for hijacking credit rather than achieving credit.”

The YSRC leader said, “Google and Adani are business associates. The seeds of the Data Centre were sown when YSRCP was in office. Adani is investing `87,000 crore in the project, and Google will take this over once the facility is ready.”

“The credit belongs to the YSRC, not Chandrababu. What he is doing is pure credit chori,” Jagan Reddy said.

The former chief minister alleged that a liquor racket is being run by Naidu’s syndicate. “TD members’ role in this is exposed in several places – vis-à-vis manufacturing, supplying and selling spurious liquor.”

He asked, “Jayachandra Reddy, who was nominated by the TD, referred to distilleries in South Africa in his affidavit. Chandrababu should answer my pointed questions instead of diverting public attention from this by blaming the opposition.”

Jagan Reddy criticised the alliance government, saying it diluted Aarogyasri and handed over government-run medical colleges to private parties. This, he said, is a betrayal of public health.

He announced a one-crore signature campaign against the privatization of medical colleges. The campaign would be carried out “with full vigour” to raise public opinion.