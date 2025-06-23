Jagan Reddy Named Accused in Singayya Death Case

Vijayawada: Former chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has been named as an accused in the Cheeli Singayya death case. This was stated before the media by Guntur SP, Satish Kumar on Sunday night.

The incident occurred on June 18 near Etukuru village on the outskirts of Guntur city when Jagan Mohan Reddy had been visiting Sattenapalli to meet the family of a YSRC activist who had died after committing suicide a year earlier.

He said, "We have reviewed CCTV footage, drone visuals, and videos taken by witnesses. The footage showed Singayya falling under the vehicle that former chief minister Jagan Reddy was sitting in. After examining this evidence, we have amended the charges and registered the case accordingly."

The SP stated that after analysing the video footage, CCTV scenes, drone visuals, statements from witnesses, it was found that the deceased fell under the wheels of the ex- CM’s vehicle. The sections were altered to 105 and 49 BNS.

Satish Kumar said car driver Ramana Reddy, Jaganmohan Reddy, his PA Nageshwar Reddy, ex-MP YV Subbareddy, former MLA Perni Nani @Venkateswara Rao and former minister Vidadala Rajini were in the car.

All of them are named the accused. “We are currently investigating the case based on the evidence collected and will take necessary legal action,” the SP said.