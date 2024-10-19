Jagan questions TD govt over delay in Budget

Vijayawada: YSRC president and former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy criticized the state government led by Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu for failing to present a budget within five months of taking office and for not implementing Direct Beneficiary Transfer (DBT) schemes. He declared that under the coalition rule, the situation has deteriorated to a "rob, share, and eat" scheme.

In a press conference on Friday, Jagan highlighted unfulfilled promises, issues with sand policy, and corruption in flood relief funds. He condemned the government's manipulation of liquor distribution and the Skill Development Scam.

Jagan also called for election transparency, demanding the counting of VVPAT slips to uphold democratic values. He criticized the Telugu Desam coalition government for continuing with a vote-on-account budget instead of presenting a full budget. He pointed out widespread corruption, especially in sectors like sand, liquor, gambling, and mining, where bribery is prevalent. He noted that while high sand prices were previously criticized, the cost has surged under the current government, with prices now ranging from Rs 20,000 to Rs 60,000 per truckload. He accused the TD coalition of exploiting sand resources through corrupt tender practices, allowing only two days for bids during a festival.

In contrast, Jagan highlighted the transparency of his government's e-tendering system, where contractors paid ₹475 per ton for sand, with ₹375 going to the state as royalty, generating Rs 750 crore annually. He warned that Naidu's promise of Rs 99 liquor could lead to poor-quality products harmful to public health.