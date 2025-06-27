Jagan Pushed AP into Debt-Ridden State: Thikka Reddy

Palakurthi Thikka Reddy, the Kurnool parliamentary president of Telugu Desam Party on Thursday alleged that former chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had completely mismanaged the state during his tenure, turning a prosperous Andhra Pradesh into a debt-ridden state. He claimed that Jagan left behind a burden on the state running into lakhs of crores of rupees, and after losing power, he has become mentally unstable, resorting to false propaganda against the newly elected coalition government for his own amusement and to stay relevant in the public eye.

During a media briefing, Thikka Reddy criticised Jagan’s decision to launch a door-to-door campaign, terming it as a desperate act that reflects his declining connection with the public. He asserted that the Telugu Desam, Jana Sena, and BJP alliance has already fulfilled around 80% of its pre-election promises, with the rest under active implementation.

He listed several initiatives already rolled out by the new government, including an increase in social pensions, provision of free LPG gas cylinders, reopening of Anna Canteens, scrapping of the Land Titling Act, and the commencement of DSC teacher recruitment. He further highlighted the direct transfer of ₹8,745 crore into the bank accounts of 67,27,164 mothers of students under Thalliki Vandanam from Class 1 to 12, amounting to ₹13,000 per child.

Thikka Reddy said additional schemes such as financial assistance for girls, support for farmers, and unemployment benefits will be launched soon. He said TDP has always worked for the welfare of the people and advised YSRCP not to resort to baseless criticism or mislead the public through ill-planned campaigns.



