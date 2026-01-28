Jagan Pledges to Safeguard Waqf Lands

Vijayawada: Former Chief Minister and YSRC president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday assured representatives of the Muslim community that his party would protect Waqf properties across Andhra Pradesh.

A delegation of the Muslim United Forum met Jagan Mohan Reddy at the YSRC central office in Tadepalli and submitted a memorandum alleging that about 71.57 acres of Waqf land belonging to Anjuman Islamia at Chinakakani in the Mangalagiri constituency had been de-notified by the Chandrababu Naidu government for the proposed development of an IT park.

The forum urged him to intervene and press the government to revoke the decision, stating that the land was intended for community and religious purposes.

Responding to the delegation, Jagan Mohan Reddy said the YSRC was firmly committed to safeguarding Waqf properties and would oppose any move that undermines the rights of minority communities. He reiterated that the party stood with Muslims and other minorities and assured them of all possible support in addressing their concerns.

Guntur East YSRC in-charge Sheikh Noori Fathima, Muslim United Forum state president Syed Salahuddin, general secretary Sardar Khan, treasurer Abdul Kalam and other representatives were present at the meeting.