Jagan Pays Tributes on Vishwakarma Jayanti

Vijayawada: On the occasion of Vishwakarma Jayanti, former chief minister and YSRC president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy paid floral tributes to the portraits of Bhagwan Vishwakarma and Goddess Gayatri at the party’s central office. The programme was held with devotion and tradition, attended by MLCs Ramesh Yadav and Lella Appi Reddy, MLA Virupakshi, Pavitra Muralikrishna, Toleti Srikanth, Ankamreddy Narayanamurthy, and several other leaders.

Later, the YSRC organised special puja rituals under the leadership of MLC Lella Appi Reddy. Leaders hailed Lord Vishwakarma as the divine architect who advanced human civilisation through innovation and crafts, and stressed the importance of supporting artisan communities that face poverty due to mechanisation.

Former minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) said Jagan Mohan Reddy empowered artisans through education, fee reimbursement, and welfare schemes, while the present coalition government has withheld dues and is pushing poor students into darkness. MLC Ramesh Yadav highlighted Mohan Reddy’s vision of BCs as “backbone castes,” citing his creation of 56 corporations, including the Vishwabrahmin Corporation, and his move to officially celebrate Vishwakarma Jayanti.

Vishwabrahmin Empowerment Committee chairperson Pavitra noted that nearly Rs 142 crore in benefits were extended to the community under Jagan Mohan Reddy’s rule.