Jagan Mohan Reddy leads YSRC walkout on first day of legislature session

Led by Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, they raised slogans, “End Murder Politics, Save Democracy" during the Governor's address to the legislature. Jagan Mohan Reddy on his way out of the Assembly expressed his anger towards the police, saying, "Power is not permanent for anyone. Protecting democracy is crucial. The state is under anarchic rule and the police behaviour is extremely atrocious."



Jagan Mohan Reddy along with the YSRC MLAs and MLCs arrived at the Assembly premises on Monday wearing black scarves and raising slogans.

When the Opposition legislators chanting “Save Democracy” slogans and holding placards marched towards the Assembly, they were intercepted by the police at the Assembly gate. The police snatched and tore away the placards and papers held by the YSRC MLAs and MLCs.

Jagan Mohan Reddy confronted the police, questioning who gave them such authority. “The police's heavy-handedness will not persist forever,” he said and warned them that it was their duty to protect democracy, not to undermine it.

The YSRC legislators repeatedly raised slogans of “End Murder Politics, Save Democracy" disturbing Governor Abdul S. Nazeer’s speech. They tried to raise the issues of “poor law and order, attacks and violence situations in the state before staging a walkout.

Later in the day, Jagan Mohan Reddy tweeted on X, “In just 50 days, this government has failed on all fronts. Law and order has collapsed, causing public fear. They couldn't even present a full Budget, and are relying on a vote-on-account for 7 months, exposing their inability to fulfil their poll promises.”

He said, “Chandrababu Naidu's government, fearing questions, creates chaos to divert attention and is using violence to suppress Opposition. In the current Assembly, there are only two sides: the ruling party and the opposition. Our party should be recognised as the Opposition, but the government is scared of doing this.”

“Recognising us, giving us the right to speak in the Assembly, is the right of the Opposition, which they avoided. Despite 50 days in power, Chandrababu Naidu's governance attempts to murder democracy. This remind us of Shishupala’s sins, indicating that Naidu’s Day of Reckoning is near,” Jagan Mohan Reddy stated.