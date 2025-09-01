Jagan Meets YSRC Leaders, Workers In Pulivendula

ANANTAPUR: YSRC president and former chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy met party leaders, workers and locals during his visit to Pulivendula on Monday. He arrived in Pulivendula to take part in the death anniversary of late AP chief minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy.

Jagan interacted with people, who crowded the Bhakarapuram camp office, and received grievances from them.

YSRC leaders and workers complained to the former CM that the coalition government is resorting to attacks and unleashing a reign of lawlessness. Responding to them, Jagan asked them not to lose courage but face the excesses of TD with determination and move forward boldly.

Expressing anger at the politics of violence being promoted by coalition leaders, the YSRC president said not only the police system but all institutions have been corrupted under the present rule. He reminded that a government should work for the welfare of the people and not to harm them.

Jagan maintained that during the YSRC rule, benefits had been given to every eligible person without discriminating against anyone on the basis of caste, religion or party.

He charged that instead of serving public, the TD-led coalition has launched political vendetta and is solely targeting YSRC leaders and activists.