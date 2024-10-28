Jagan looted Rs 8 lakh cr, claims Ramanaidu

Kakinada: Water resources minister Nimmala Ramanaidu accused former chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy of looting Rs 8 lakh crore of public money through illicit activities related to liquor, sand, mining, and valuable land during his five-year tenure, asserting that the state's development has been grossly neglected.

On Sunday, he laid the foundation for development works worth Rs 1.13 crores in Agarthipalem and Agarru villages, located in Palakollu mandal of West Godavari district.



Ramanaidu alleged that Jagan has plunged the state into a Rs 14 lakh crore debt trap and has taken legal action against his mother, Vijayalakhmi, and sister, Sharmila, in a bid to steal money. He stated that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is working to streamline administration and financial stability to enhance welfare and development in the state.



To fulfil campaign promises, Naidu has increased social pensions, issued DSC notifications, and expanded Anna Canteens, alongside providing Rs 25,000 in input subsidies per hectare for farmers affected by recent floods. He announced that Rs 4,500 crores would be allocated for village development by the Sankranthi festival.



Present at the event were Mandal tahsildar Y. Durga Kishore, MPDO Uma Maheswara Rao, and housing DE Trimurthulu, among others.





