Jagan-Led Faction Politics Still Plagues Palnadu: Gottipati

Nellore: Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar on Saturday alleged that faction-driven politics under former chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy continues to cast a shadow over the Palnadu region, pushing it into turmoil during the YSRC’s five-year rule.

Addressing a public meeting in Darsi, the minister accused YSRC leaders of indulging in “murder politics” and said such practices have no place under the current coalition government. He asserted that while the state is moving on the path of development, the opposition is unable to accept the progress. He made it clear that no one involved in criminal activities would be spared and the law would take its own course.

Drawing a contrast with past leadership, Gottipati said late N.T. Rama Rao founded the Telugu Desam Party to uphold Telugu self-respect, unlike leaders who form parties to protect personal interests. He recalled NTR’s landmark welfare initiatives, including the Rs.2-per-kg rice scheme, housing for the poor, equal property rights for women and gurukul schools.

The Minister said investors were proposing a Rs.13,000-crore green energy project in Kakinada, reflecting confidence in Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s leadership. He urged TD leaders and cadre to work unitedly for the party’s strengthening and the overall development of Prakasam district.