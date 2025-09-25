Jagan Launches Digital Book to Document Injustice Against Party Workers

Vijayawada: YSRC president and former chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday announced the launch of Digital Book of Truth and Justice on the party’s online platform for YSRC workers and leaders who have faced or are facing injustice and political victimisation.

The former CM underlined that any party person facing injustice can directly upload details of the harassment they are undergoing or have undergone enduring on website https://digitalbook.weysrcp.com/auth/phone, which will be preserved in the form of a permanent digital diary. In addition to the website, an IVRS call facility has been set up through 040 49171718, allowing workers and victims to register their grievances over the phone.

Jagan Mohan Reddy made it clear that these records will not be maintained just symbolically. They will serve as the basis for concrete action. He declared that once YSRC returns to power, a special investigation team will probe every documented incident.

“Everyone, even if someone has retired, has moved out of the state, or lives overseas, we will pursue each person, bring the culprits before law, and deliver justice to the victims,” he declared.

The YSRC chief underlined that those who indulge in propaganda about the so-called “Red Books” will now see how a Digital Book of Truth and Justice functions. He reiterated his unwavering commitment to protect party cadre, hold wrongdoers accountable, and ensure that every act of injustice is answered with justice.