Hyderabad: In connection with the disproportionate assets case, former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and prime accused Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday informed the CBI court in Hyderabad that he would appear before it by November 21.

Jagan, who had earlier sought exemption from personal appearance after returning from his Europe tour, withdrew the exemption plea during Tuesday’s hearing.

Before leaving for Europe in October, Jagan had sought permission from the CBI court for his foreign visit. The court granted approval with a condition that he must appear personally before it on November 14 after returning. However, Jagan failed to appear on that date and, on November 6, filed a memo seeking exemption from personal appearance.

The case came up before CBI Special Court Judge Dr. T. Raghuram on Tuesday. The CBI filed a counter opposing Jagan’s memo, stating that as per his bail conditions, he is required to attend every hearing.

Jagan’s counsel, G. Ashok Reddy, argued that the High Court had earlier granted exemption allowing his lawyer to appear on his behalf. He clarified that Jagan had no objection to appearing before the court but sought exemption to avoid inconvenience to authorities due to the security arrangements required for his presence.

He further informed the court that Jagan would appear by November 21. After hearing the arguments, the judge dismissed the previously filed memo and issued fresh directions accordingly.