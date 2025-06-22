Jagan Inciting Unrest In State: Minister Ramanaidu

Kakinada:Water resources minister Nimmala Ramanaidu has accused former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy of attempting to provoke unrest in the state under the guise of condolence meetings.

Speaking during the inauguration of various development works in Palakollu constituency on Sunday, Ramanaidu alleged that Jagan was using such events to discredit the alliance government and disrupt public peace.

He criticised Jagan’s recent visit to the family of a deceased person, claiming it was politically motivated. “How can he support those who openly threaten violence with weapons?” the minister asked.



Ramanaidu further said that Jagan had no moral right to speak on democracy, stating, “Someone who tries to incite violence cannot claim to stand for democratic values.”



He urged the people to support the alliance government, which he said was committed to both welfare and development