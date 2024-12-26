Jagan Hosts Praja Darbar in Pulivendula

Kurnool: YSRC chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday conducted a Praja Darbar at his camp office in Pulivendula, Kadapa district, with party workers from Rayalaseema districts in attendance. However, a scuffle broke out among the workers, leading to police intervention and a lathi charge to restore order.

On the third day of his visit to Pulivendula, Jagan held the Praja Darbar at Bhakarapuram camp office, engaging with party leaders, workers, and citizens to address their concerns. He attentively listened to grievances from across various regions, assuring support and assistance.

Many YSRC leaders and workers voiced their frustration with the current coalition government's politically motivated attacks. Jagan encouraged them to remain resilient, assuring them that better days were ahead and the party would soon regain power, ensuring justice and prosperity for the people.

Addressing the rising power tariffs, Jagan stated that the YSRC would spearhead statewide protests against the hikes. He reaffirmed the party’s responsibility to fight for the people’s rights and holding the government accountable for its actions.