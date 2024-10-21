Jagan has no right to speak about Polavaram project : Nimmala Ramanaidu

Kakinada: Water resources minister Nimmala Ramanaidu criticised former chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, stating he has no right to speak about the Polavaram project since he did not allocate any funds during his tenure. On Sunday, Ramanaidu laid the foundation for several development projects costing Rs. 35 lakhs in Burugupalli and Doddipatla villages as part of the “Palle Panduga” program. He accused Jagan of neglecting the Polavaram Project and undermining various systems, while continuing to campaign against the NDA Government. Ramanaidu claimed that Jagan misappropriated Panchayat funds, causing Sarpanches to protest during his regime. He noted that the public rejected Jagan's leadership, leading to the defeat of the YSRC. Ramanaidu asserted that good governance is being established under Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan, with oversight from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also mentioned that Chandrababu Naidu would soon launch works on the Polavaram Left Canal to ensure drinking and irrigation water supply to North Andhra Pradesh. West Godavari District collector Ch. Nagarani stated that infrastructure and agricultural works are being funded through MGNREGS, and she urged officials to maintain quality. Earlier, the Minister inaugurated the UTF Golden Jubilee celebrations in Yalamanchili, West Godavari District.









