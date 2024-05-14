Jagan gets permission from CBI court to visit UK

Hyderabad: A special court for CBI cases here on Tuesday granted permission to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for visiting UK from May 17 to June 1 with the family members.



The court gave permission in response to a petition filed by Jagan Mohan Reddy seeking permission to visit the UK. With the grant of court’s permission, he would be leaving for London on May 17.

Jagan Mohan Reddy would return to Andhra Pradesh on June 1 three days before the counting of votes on June 4.

On Saturday, he completed the high-octane election campaign highlighting the priorities of the YSRCP’s government if reelected once again. He also explained in detail the failures of the TDP in implementing the promises made in its manifesto in 2014.

Jagan Mohan Reddy wrapped up the election campaign in Pithapuram where the actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan contested the elections and the results would be declared on June 4.