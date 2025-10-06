Jagan Flays Naidu Over Spurious Liquor Mafia

VIJAYAWADA: YSR Congress president and former CM Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday lashed out at Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, accusing him of turning Andhra Pradesh into the “No. 1 state in spurious liquor trade.”

In a post on X, Jagan alleged that TD leaders themselves ran a counterfeit liquor factory in Mulakalacheruvu of Annamayya district, which exposed the deep roots that liquor mafia has developed under Naidu’s leadership.

“This is not just illegal trade but organised crime. It endangers lives and loots the state exchequer,” the former chief minister pointed out. He charged that the Chief Minister has dismantled government liquor shops and is encouraging TD functionaries to run syndicate-driven networks that run belt shops and permit rooms.

Citing reports, Jagan charged that one in every three bottles sold is spurious, posing a danger to public health.

Quoting CAG data, the former CM pointed out that in FY 2024–25, when liquor had been sold only through government outlets, excise revenue reached ₹6,782.21 crore. Under Naidu’s current regime, with licensed and unlicensed outlets mushrooming, the revenue for FY 2025–26 is ₹6,992.77 crore — a meagre 3.1 per cent increase.

“Natural growth itself would be around 10 per cent, proving a massive leakage due to TDP-run syndicates,” Jagan observed.

The YSRC chief alleged that supply of spurious liquor is widespread across north Andhra, Godavari districts and Rayalaseema. He charged that police are not being allowed to investigate and curb such sales to protect Telugu Desam leaders.

Jagan held Chandrababu Naidu “directly responsible” for changing AP into “a hub of fake liquor, mafia and loot.”