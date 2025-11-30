Jagan Directs YSRC MPs To Raise AP Issues In Parliament

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC president and former chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday instructed the party’s MPs to forcefully raise Andhra Pradesh’s pressing public issues during the Parliament session beginning Monday. He urged them to wage an uncompromising fight for the rights and welfare of the people, particularly farmers facing severe distress.

Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed deep concern over the extensive damage caused by Cyclone Montha, which devastated lakhs of acres of crops along the coast. He said farmers who lost their entire harvest were yet to receive compensation from either the state or the Centre, while the collapse of the Minimum Support Price across paddy, maize, pulses, cotton, banana, mirchi and mango had pushed them further into crisis.

He accused the present government of dismantling the MSP mechanism created under YSRC rule through RBKs and direct procurement. He alleged that free crop insurance, timely input subsidy and proper e-crop enumeration had been discontinued, leaving farmers unprotected and without compensation. He demanded immediate relief funds, restoration of MSP assurance and revival of farm-support systems.

The YSRC chief also opposed the Centre’s reported moves to privatise the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant in phases, warning that it would lead to complete privatisation. He further criticised the large-scale deletion of MGNREGA job cards, the deterioration of law and order, and poor conditions in welfare hostels, urging MPs to ensure AP’s concerns are firmly voiced in Parliament.