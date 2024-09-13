Jagan Describes Flood a Man-made Calamity

KAKINADA: Former Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Moihan Reddy described the current flood situation in the state as purely man made and people incurred losses due to poor management.

He alleged Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is getting publicity and telling lies to people. He accused the alliance government of not taking precautionary measures to mitigate the sufferings of people, especially of farmers.

He visited the flood-hit villages in Nagulapalli and Ramanakkapeta in U. Kothapalli mandal in Kakinada district on Friday. Later he told the media that due to the negligence of the NDA government, losses have mounted.

During 2014-19, the TD government gave Rs.15,000 for crop loss, but the YSRC government increased it to Rs.17,000 per hectare and provided insurance cover of Rs.24,000 to Rs.25,000 per hectare and investment assistance of Rs 5,000.

Had the state government paid the insurance amount, farmers would have received Rs.45,000 towards crop loss. But now the government has announced only Rs 10,000, he said.

Jagan said the mistake done for Budameru at Vijayawada was repeated in the case of Yeleru reservoir. He said when the reservoir received 9,950 cusecs, officials did not discharge the same water into downstream.

He expressed concern for mishandling of the Yeleru flood situation, comparing it to the recent floods in Vijayawada. He criticised the government for failing to take preventive measures despite early cyclone warnings.

He said Chandrababu Naidu blamed him for every issue in the state, even four months after the TD coalition came into power, attempting to shift the blame for their mismanagement.