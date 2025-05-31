Jagan Demands Free SSC Revaluation, Blames Lokesh for Result Chaos

Vijayawada: YSRC president and former chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has demanded strict action against education minister Nara Lokesh, holding him directly responsible for the chaos surrounding the Class 10 (SSC) examination results in Andhra Pradesh.

In a post on X, Jagan accused the Telugu Desam-led coalition of pushing lakhs of students and their families into distress through administrative failure and lack of accountability.

He said the government had failed to uphold the integrity of the education system. “Over 6.14 lakh students worked hard for these exams, yet the government could not ensure proper evaluation or a transparent declaration of results. The mismanagement has shaken students’ trust, with many now questioning the accuracy of their marks,” he stated.

Jagan warned that the ongoing fiasco is costing students valuable opportunities in IIITs, Gurukula Junior Colleges and other institutions. He said the problems began with question paper leaks and worsened due to the government's inaction, exposing its incompetence.

He further alleged that the TD regime had systematically dismantled key educational reforms brought in by the previous YSRC government. “Nadu-Nedu, Gorumudda, English-medium education, TOEFL classes from Class 3, tabs for Class 8 students, and subject-wise teaching were all visionary steps halted by this government. Even the Amma Vodi scheme, which empowered mothers to educate their children, has been scrapped,” he said.

Calling the situation unacceptable, Jagan demanded free revaluation of answer sheets for all students who apply for it and urged the government to pause all SSC-based admissions until revised marks are released. “Accountability must start with Education Minister Nara Lokesh and extend to all those responsible,” he asserted.