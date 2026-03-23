Jagan Congratulates Modi on Record Days in Public Life

Amaravati: YSRCP supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on completing 8,931 days in public life, first as the Chief Minister of Gujarat and then as PM.

The former Andhra Pradesh chief minister called PM Modi's record a "historic milestone". "Heartfelt congratulations to Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi ji on completing 8,931 days as head of government and setting a historic milestone in dedicated public service," he said in a post on 'X'.

According to Reddy, this landmark is a testament to one's grit and resolve. Further, he wished strength and good health to PM Modi in the service of the nation.