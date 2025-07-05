Jagan Claims Collapse Of Law And Order In AP, Demands President's Rule

Amaravati: YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has demanded the imposition of President's Rule in Andhra Pradesh, alleging a total breakdown of law and order under the TDP-led NDA government. The former chief minister alleged that YSRCP leaders and activists were being targeted through false cases, "illegal" arrests, and an "organised campaign of political harassment".

"When there is no protection to politicians and citizens, law and order is deteriorating, and the Constitution is being violated, then why shouldn't President's rule be imposed?" Reddy posed on 'X'.

He said on Friday that the recent attack on Dalit village panchayat president Nagamalleswar Rao of Mannava village in Guntur district in broad daylight shows the "lawlessness" in the state and the video of that incident depicts the gravity of the situation.

Jagan also alleged that YSRCP workers were being "assaulted" for defying the ruling TDP and questioned whether people are truly safe under the Chandrababu Naidu government.

Meanwhile, YSRCP SC Cell president TJR Sudhakar Babu accused Naidu of insulting Dalits. He alleged that the chief minister demeaned Dalit YSRCP supporter C Singayya, who died by allegedly falling under the wheels of Jagan Mohan Reddy's convoy at Etukuru Cross in Guntur district.

Naidu likened Singayya to a dog and resorted to disrespecting the deceased person and politicising the tragedy, Babu alleged. The YSRCP leader also accused Naidu of showcasing "a pattern of hurling casteist insults", and cited previous remarks by TDP leaders, ostensibly questioning Dalits' education and political rights.

Babu alleged that CM Naidu and IT Minister Nara Lokesh prioritise real estate over welfare and foster violence against Dalits, and demanded a full probe into Singayya's death.