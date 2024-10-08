Jagan Cancels Punganur Visit After Cops Arrest Minor’s Killers

TIRUPATI: Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSRC president S. Jagan Mohan Reddy cancelled his visit to Punganur to meet the family of Asfiya Anjum, the minor girl who was abducted and killed. Jagan was scheduled to travel on Wednesday, but the trip was cancelled after police arrested the culprits.

Senior YSRC leader and former minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy stated that the police apprehended the suspects following the announcement of Jagan’s visit. Speaking to reporters in Tirupati, the former minister noted that Jagan's visit was initially intended to highlight the government's negligence in handling the case, similar to a previous incident in Kurnool.

“Jagan was prepared to visit Punganur due to the slow response from the government, much like what happened in Kurnool. However, after his visit was announced, the police acted quickly,” he said.

“Following the news of Jagan’s scheduled visit, three ministers rushed to Punganur, and the police expedited their investigation, leading to the arrest of the accused,” Peddireddy added.

The senior leader expressed sorrow over the girl’s death and criticised the government for its delayed response. “Rapes and murders have increased, and the government seems more interested in promoting violence rather than ensuring public safety,” he said, urging the government to focus on welfare.

The minor girl went missing from Punganur on September 29. Despite an intensive two-day search, the police were unable to locate her. On October 2, her body was found in a local water storage tank, triggering widespread public anger.