Jagan calls upon party leaders to strengthen party organisational framework

Vijayawada: YSRC president and former chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, called upon party leaders to focus on strengthening the party’s organisational framework from the state to village levels.

Chairing a state-level workshop attended by district presidents, heads of affiliated wings, and other key members at the party’s central office in Tadepalli on Thursday, Jagan Mohan Reddy emphasised the need to build a systematic and structured framework for the party. He stressed the importance of forming committees to empower the party at the grassroots level, with particular attention to involving women in various party activities. He set a six-month deadline for forming village-level committees connected with youth, women, and students, and for setting up booth-level units across the party.

Jagan Mohan Reddy raised concerns over the shortcomings of the current government, highlighting issues such as unpaid Aarogyasri health scheme bills amounting to `2,400 crore, the failure to fully implement the Vidya Deevena and Vasathi Deevena schemes, and the stalling of proposals for English medium education and updating the CBSE syllabus. He also alleged that farmers were suffering due to ineffective initiatives like Rythu Bharosa, the crop insurance scheme, delays in providing minimum support prices for some crops, and slow financial assistance.

He criticised the liquor policy, claiming it would foster corruption. Jagan Reddy urged party leaders to utilise various social media platforms to counter misinformation campaigns and share the truth, while stressing the need for accountability within the organisation at all levels.