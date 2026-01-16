Jagan Blames Naidu for Vindictive Rule After Party Worker's Murder

Amaravati: Former Chief Minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday accused the Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of carrying out "politically motivated attacks" to intimidate and suppress the party, citing the alleged murder of a YSRCP worker. Reddy claimed Manda Salman, a YSRCP worker from Gurazala constituency, had become a victim of Naidu's "vindictive rule."

"This incident is clearly part of a series of politically motivated violent attacks being carried out by you (Naidu), your party leaders and certain police officials to intimidate and suppress the YSRCP," Reddy claimed, in a post on 'X'. According to Reddy, Salman was beaten with iron rods while visiting his ailing wife, and a false complaint was later filed against him.

"What answer do you have for the murder of our party worker from Pinnelli village in Gurazala constituency, Manda Salman, a Dalit and a poor man, who became a victim of your vindictive rule?" he asked.

Reddy alleged that, in violation of democratic norms, Naidu's supporters and MLAs have "threatened to kill anyone in the village who does not follow the TDP line."

He claimed that, as a result, hundreds of YSRCP activist families from Pinnelli village have fled to other areas, living "in constant fear" for their lives.

"This is not an isolated incident. Since the Assembly elections concluded in 2024, several such incidents have been occurring continuously across Palnadu and the entire state," Reddy alleged.

"Is it not the TDP supremo's responsibility to ensure citizens' safety and let them live freely without fear? Is it not immoral to fail in this duty and, for personal vendetta, destroy law and order while supporting violent politics? Is this not a constitutional violation committed by you as chief minister?" he added.

Reddy further said that the chief minister would "certainly pay the price" for such incidents.

"Never forget that what you sow today will be reaped tomorrow. YSRCP stands firmly with the family of Salman, and will continue to support and protect them," he said. There was no immediate reaction from the TDP.