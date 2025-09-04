Jagan Blames Chandrababu For Fertiliser Shortage

Vijayawada:YSRC president and former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy strongly criticised Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu for failing to supply fertilisers to farmers in Andhra Pradesh. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Jagan stated that Chandrababu, who promised “a guarantee for the future,” has not even been able to ensure a bag of urea for farmers. For two years in a row, farmers have been forced to stand in queues for days to buy fertilisers.

Jagan Mohan Reddy stated, “We demand immediate action to restore fertiliser supply chains, enforce strict measures against black-market profiteering, ensure fair crop prices, and revive farmer welfare schemes. The government’s failures have turned “Babu Surety” into a guarantee of deception.” He deplored that the farmers are compelled to stand in queues for days to secure a single bag of urea. Despite routine annual planning for crop cultivation and fertilizer distribution, the government has failed to ensure adequate supply.

The YSRC leader alleged that, worse, credible reports suggest that ruling party leaders are diverting subsidised fertilisers, enabling private traders to sell urea at exorbitant rates, ₹267 per bag, inflated by an additional ₹200 in the black market. No inspections are conducted, and no culprits face action. Jagan Mohan Reddy said, “Compounding this crisis, crop prices have plummeted, pushing farmers into financial ruin. Prices for paddy, chillies, cotton, jowar, red gram, black gram, green gram, maize, millets, ragi, banana, sugarcane, cocoa, and tobacco have crashed. Onion farmers, for instance, receive a meagre ₹ 400-500 per quintal, while retail markets sell onions at over ₹ 35 per kg,”.