Jagan, Bharati Should Be Interrogated In Viveka Murder Case: YS Sunita

Former MP YS Vivekananda Reddy's daughter YS Sunita alleged that the CBI was not investigating her father's murder case properly. She said that the CBI should interrogate former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his wife YS Bharati in connection with the case. The couple was not interrogated so far.

Speaking to mediapersons in Kadapa on Sunday, she said that the CBI just listened to what the accused told but did not investigate their statements. She felt that the CBI is not taking the probe into the case seriously. The phone conversations between the accused were not probed thoroughly even when they communicated extensively through phones and messages, she said.

Sunita said that she had submitted all the evidences to the CBI but the sleuths did not probe into them in depth. She said that justice was not done to her even when she had invested a lot of efforts into it. She lamented that majority of the systems in the country were lopsided and failing to deliver justice to the people.

However, she said that she would continue to fight till the case met its logical ending.