Jagan Begins Palnadu Tour In Andhra Pradesh Amid Police Restrictions

Amaravati, June 18: YSRCP chief and former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday embarked on a visit to Rentapalla village in Palnadu district amid Police restrictions to call on the family of a party worker who recently died by suicide.

Reddy set off in a convoy of vehicles from his Tadepalli residence in Guntur district around 9 am to call on the family of former deputy sarpanch Korlakunta Nagamalleswara Rao. YSRCP alleges that he was driven to suicide by police and the ruling TDP party's harassment.

Reddy is expected to pay tributes to Rao and inaugurate his statue.

Scores of people and YSRCP supporters tagged along with Reddy on two-wheelers and thronged the roadsides en route to Rentapalla as he acknowledged their cheers.

He passed through Eturuku in Guntur district amid showers of rose petals and sloganeering by YSRCP cadres.

Reddy's visit to Rentapalla in Sattenapalli mandal closely follows his recent trip to Podili in Prakasam district to meet tobacco farmers, which was disrupted by skirmishes, including stone pelting and minor injuries to a few people.

TDP and YSRCP accused each other of these skirmishes.

In this backdrop, the Police stepped up vigil to avert any untoward incidents during Reddy's visit.

“Based on reliable information, certain individuals with malicious intent are planning to create unnecessary law and order situations and commotion. If anybody does such things, there will be severe action against them,” said Palnadu superintendent of police K Srinivasa Rao in a post on 'X' earlier.

Srinivasa Rao said only a security convoy, three additional vehicles, and a 100-person entourage will be allowed during this visit.

If anybody else unnecessarily mills around, causes traffic snarls, difficulties and disturbs common people's everyday life, he said police will take stringent action against them.

Likewise, the SP said if anybody attempts to disrupt the programme (Reddy's visit) in any other manner, then police will take action against them and also their vehicles.

Similarly, police will also deploy drones, capture videos and harvest CCTV footage to identify the culprits and take action as per law, he added.