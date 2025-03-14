Vijayawada: A delegation of YSRC sympathisers, predominantly from minority, SC and BC communities with nearly 400 families who have been subjected to village exile by the coalition government since it assumed power due to sympathetic to the YSRC has met former chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at YSRC central office. During the meeting, Jagan Mohan Reddy assured the affected families of the party’s unwavering support, promising full legal assistance to address their plight.

The delegation, which included Gurazala former MLA Kasu Mahesh Reddy and residents from Pinnelli, Turakapalem, Madenapadu and Chennaiyapalem villages of Gurazala constituency, said they were threatened to be killed if they attempted to return to the village, solely due to their support for YSRC.

The YSRC is already pursuing justice for these families through legal action in the High Court regarding the village exile issue.

Additionally, the party is preparing for a "Chalo Pinnelli" programme to be held within the next two months to highlight and protest the situation. The villagers expressed their anguish over the threats and ostracization they face, to which Jagan Mohan Reddy reaffirmed the YSRC’s commitment to stand by them as they fight for their rights.











Jagan assures support to Pinnelli villagers

DC CORRESPONDENT VIJAYAWADA, MARCH 13

