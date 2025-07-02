Jagan Assures Support to Families Who Lost Loved Ones During Visit

Vijayawada: YSRC president and former chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy met the family members of Cheeli Singaiah, who tragically lost his life during Jagan’s recent visit to Rentapalla in Palnadu district.

Additionally, the parents of Papasani Venkata Jayavardhan Reddy — Savitri and Bhaskar Reddy — along with his brother Manikantha Reddy and other family members, met Jagan at the party central office on Wednesday. Papasani Venkata Jayavardhan Reddy, who hailed from Sattenapalli, had tragically passed away due to a heart attack during the same visit.

Singaiah’s wife Lourdhu Mary, his sons, and other relatives also visited the YSRC central office to meet Jagan. Offering his deepest condolences, Jagan assured them that the YSR Congress Party would continue to stand by their families in this difficult time. He reiterated his commitment to supporting both families in every possible way.