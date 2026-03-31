Jagan Assures Legal Support to Victims of Political Violence in Gurazala

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC president and former chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday assured legal support to victims of alleged political violence in Gurazala constituency of Palnadu district.

A delegation of party leaders met him at the party’s central office and apprised him of recent incidents. Akuri Venkata Reddy of Ramapuram in Dachepalli mandal alleged that he survived a murder attempt by Telugu Desam workers and sustained serious injuries.

Family members of Kakumanu Bhavana Rishi and Bhuvanagiri Srinivasa Rao from Charlagudipadu village, who were killed in February, also met the YSRC chief. Belonging to the Padmashali Backward Classes community, the families alleged that the victims were targeted for their political activities.

Jagan Mohan Reddy said the party’s legal cell would extend support to pursue the cases and ensure justice. He alleged that police partisan functioning was contributing to a breakdown of law and order and said the party would oppose such incidents.

Former MLA Kasu Mahesh Reddy and other local leaders were present.