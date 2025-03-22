Jagan asks PM to exercise caution during delimitation

Vijayawada: Former Chief Minister and YSR Congress president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, in a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday urged him to conduct the delimitation exercise to ensure no state suffers reduction in its representation in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.



He said that the share of the southern states in the country’s population has reduced even further in last 15 years as these states sincerely implemented the population control programme considering it a national priority.

He raised apprehensions by saying that if the delimitation exercise is continued based on the state’s population as was the current practice, it would erode the participation of southern states in national policy making and in the legislative process.

Recalling the assurance by home minister Amit Shah that delimitation would be taken up to ensure proportionate increase in seats for all states, he underlined the need for constitutional amendment to effect this for each state so that they don’t suffer reduction in their representation in both Houses.



