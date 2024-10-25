Jagan Announces Rs 2 Lakh to Each of Gurla Diarrhea Viictims

Visakhapatnam: Former chief minister and YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy slammed TD coalition government's negligence for diarrhea outbreak in Gurla and announced Rs 2 ex-gratia for victims' families.

Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday called on those undergoing treatment for diarrhea and consoled the families of the deceased due to the outbreak in Gurla village of Vizianagaram district. He attributed the outbreak to the government's failure to maintain proper sanitation, pointing out that water chlorination had not been carried out for the past five months.

Speaking to the media after the interaction in Gurla village, Jagan Mohan Reddy announced that the YSRCP would provide Rs 2 lakh in financial aid to each family of the deceased. He demanded that the government also disclose how much assistance it would provide to the affected families.

He criticized the government for minimizing the severity of the situation, noting that both the district collector and the Deputy Chief Minister gave conflicting numbers regarding the death toll. He accused the TD government of trying to cover up the issue and stated that it was only after his tweet that the government responded to the crisis.

YS Jagan further highlighted the poor treatment conditions in Gurla, where patients were being treated in schools and lying on benches. He remarked that these schools, which had been improved under the “Nadu-Nedu” program during his governance, were now being used as makeshift hospitals, questioning what the situation would have been if these improvements had not been made. He questioned why the critically ill patients had not been transferred to hospitals in nearby cities like Vizianagaram or Visakhapatnam.