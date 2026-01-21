Jagan Announces New Padayatra in about 18 Months, Accuses NDA Govt of Weakening Institutions

Amaravati: YSRCP supremo Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday announced that he would launch another padayatra (political walkathon) in about one-and-a-half years, alleging that all institutions in Andhra had been "severely weakened" under the NDA coalition government. Addressing YSRCP local body representatives and party workers from the Eluru Assembly constituency at the party central office in Tadepalli, Reddy said public anger against the present administration was increasing with each passing day.

"We will launch another padayatra after about one-and-a-half years. I will remain continuously among the people to fight for their issues and urge party cadres to work unitedly to strengthen the party in the Eluru Assembly constituency," a release quoted Reddy as saying. According to the timeline hinted at by Reddy, the padayatra could start in mid-2027.

Reddy alleged that all institutions had been weakened and accused the NDA coalition government of failing to deliver any real benefits to the public. He claimed students, farmers, youth, and women were facing serious hardships, with sectors such as education, healthcare, agriculture, and law and order pushed into crisis.

He alleged that fee reimbursements and student welfare payments were pending, government schools were in poor condition, and the Aarogyasri scheme for free healthcare had been weakened.

He added that farmers were "denied essential support, and policing had collapsed" across the state. The former chief minister further alleged that even emergency services such as the 108 ambulance service had become ineffective.

Reddy also announced that he would hold weekly meetings with party workers from one Assembly constituency at a time, asserting that YSRCP would continue to stand with the people.