Jagan announces creation of a "good book" for party workers

Vijayawada: YSRC chief and former chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy emphasised that true leadership is forged through opposition. He called for a robust grassroots organisational structure, including the establishment of booth committees, and assured that with unity and thorough preparation, the party would be well-prepared for the upcoming elections. Jagan Mohan Reddy held a meeting with party leaders and workers from the Mangalagiri constituency at the party central office in Tadepalli on Wednesday, urging them to remain steadfast and united in the face of challenges.

He also addressed the issues faced by party workers, particularly in the Mangalagiri constituency, reaffirming the party's commitment to their welfare. He announced the creation of a "Good Book" to document the efforts of dedicated workers, promising future opportunities and promotions. Unlike the previous "Red Book" practice introduced by the former TD government, which Jagan Mohan Reddy referred to as a "malicious tradition," the YSRC's Good Book guarantees that those who work hard for the party will be rewarded with roles and advancement within the party structure, ensuring that loyalty and dedication are recognised.



Jagan expressed concerns over the Telugu Desam coalition government's performance, describing it as a complete reversal of progress made during his tenure. He criticised the administration for its inefficiency, bias, and the decline of public systems, particularly in vital areas like healthcare and education. He pointed out that key welfare programmes, such as Aarogyasri, were being neglected, with over Rs 2,300 crores in pending bills, severely affecting patients' access to treatment.



In a strategic move to strengthen the party's leadership in the Mangalagiri constituency, the YSRC appointed Donthireddy Vema Reddy as in-charge. His appointment symbolises the party's commitment to supporting its loyal workers and ensuring a strong leadership presence at the grassroots level.



