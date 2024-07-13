Jagan advanced Bhogapuram Airport work: Amarnath

Former minister Gudivada Amarnath credited the rapid progress of Bhogapuram Airport work to the efforts of former chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. He pointed out that, despite the requirement of 2,200 acres for airport construction, only 377 acres were acquired during the previous TD government’s tenure.



Amarnath accused Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu of diverting attention from crucial development programmes and making unfounded accusations against Jagan Mohan Reddy. He also criticised the current administration for taking credit for the achievements of the YSRC government.Amarnath highlighted the advancements made during Jagan Mohan Reddy’s tenure in developing Bhogapuram Airport. On the new sand policy, Amarnath said that the government charges `1,400 per tonne and various other fees. He also criticised the government for misleading the public about electricity charges, asserting that it implies that quality electricity comes at a higher cost. Amarnath emphasised that the government had pledged to distribute pensions with the assistance of volunteers before the election, but the volunteer system was discontinued immediately after the NDA government took charge.