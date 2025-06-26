Jagan a Case Study for What Rulers Should Not Be: CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu underlined that June 25, 1975, is a day that made a mockery of Indian democracy.

Participating in the Samvidhan Hatya Diwas organised at Vijayawada on Wednesday, Chandrababu Naidu pointed out that June 25 is the 50th anniversary of the Emergency imposed in India by then prime minister Indira Gandhi.

Describing the declaration of Emergency as a dark day, the Chief Minister said not only good days, but also dark days should be remembered, so that people know the difference between good and bad.

Recalling the Allahabad High Court judgment that declared Indira Gandhi's election invalid, Chandrababu Naidu said that the previous government's rule in AP had been similar to the Emergency. To unseat it, the CM said they had formed an alliance with Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and saved AP.

Chandrababu Naidu said while the Emergency is a case study of how governance should not be, Jagan is a case study of how rulers should not be.

The CM maintained that Narendra Modi has initiated the Samvidhan Hatya Diwas programme to sensitise people on the difference between good and bad.



