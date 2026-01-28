‘Jagan 2.0’ To Prioritise Party Cadre, Correct Past Shortcomings, Says Jagan

VIJAYAWADA: Former chief minister and YSRC president Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on the coalition government, describing it as “vindictive, corrupt and inefficient”, and claimed that people felt cheated by its policies.

Addressing party workers from Bhimavaram, Jagan Mohan Reddy alleged that the N. Chandrababu Naidu-led administration was extending benefits to its supporters while targeting political opponents. He said public resentment was growing and asserted that “Jagan 2.0” would accord top priority to party cadre, while correcting shortcomings from the previous term.

Drawing a comparison between the two regimes, he said his government had fulfilled all election promises despite the Covid-19 crisis, disbursing Rs 2.73 lakh crore through Direct Benefit Transfer out of total borrowings of Rs 3.32 lakh crore. In contrast, he alleged that the present government had borrowed nearly Rs 3 lakh crore in less than two years without accountability, even as welfare schemes were being stalled.

Jagan Mohan Reddy accused the coalition of corruption in liquor and sand policies, deterioration of law and order, and harassment of women, while claiming that false cases were being filed against political opponents. He said students, farmers and patients were suffering due to the suspension of welfare schemes.

Questioning the purpose of governance if agriculture, healthcare and education were neglected, he announced a padayatra covering all 150 Assembly constituencies to highlight what he termed the failures of the coalition government.