JACs To Inspect AP Educational Institutions, Hostels To Ensure Students’ Well-Being

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Health department has issued directions to district collectors to set up joint action committees (JACs) that will inspect government educational institutions and hostels on a regular basis and ensure the well-being of students.

The directive has come after Health minister Satya Kumar Yadav held a review meeting with officials and called for coordination among all stakeholder departments to ensure good health of students studying and staying in educational institutions and hostels run by the state government.

The minister called for proper inspection on a regular basis and submission of reports with regard to the health and well-being of students.

Health and Family Welfare commissioner G. Veerapandian directed the district collectors to form the JACs with officials from departments including health, food safety, panchayat raj, municipal administration, animal husbandry, agriculture and BC / SC / ST welfare, rural water supply and education.

The JACs are expected to check whether local doctors are visiting the hostels on a regular basis, whether students are suffering from fever, gastroenteritis or skin-related problems and whether medicines are available in the nearby government health facilities.

The committee members will check the surrounding environments of the institutions with regard to movement of snakes, stray dogs or rats and check whether all preventive measures have been taken up.

The JACs are to be also tasked with the responsibility of checking the condition of hostels with regard to circulation of air in the hotel rooms, drainage system and its maintenance, overhead water tanks and their regular cleaning and chlorination, and condition of toilets and their maintenance, and mosquito menace, among others.

With regard to kitchens, the committee members will check whether proper standards are being followed for preparation of food, ensuring good water quality, and proper disposal of waste.