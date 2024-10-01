ITDA holds Coffee Day celebrations in rural ambience

Visakhapatnam: The journey of coffee from an enigmatic drink to a global cultural icon is an inspiring tale. People worldwide enjoy coffee that has become part of their culture.

In due recognition of this, International Coffee Day (ICD) is celebrated on October 1 every year. In India, National Coffee Day aligns with International Coffee Day.

Araku Coffee, which represents the state, holds a special significance. The renowned Araku coffee plantation is in the Visakhapatnam region. Yet, this time, the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) and Green Coffee Company (GCC) decided on a novel way of celebrating the day.

Instead of organising a significant event in Visakhapatnam or other cities, it decided to go rural.

S Ramesh, deputy director of the Coffee Board, told Deccan Chronicle: “We are celebrating International Coffee Day with the theme ‘Embracing collaboration for collective action’ at the technology evaluation centre of the coffee board at Minumuluru in Paderu ASR district on October 3.”

The celebrations will include an exhibition wherein the Araku coffee growers will exhibit varieties of coffee they grow.

Managing Director of the GCC, Kalpana Kumari, told Deccan Chronicle: “GCC is a procurement agency, not a marketing entity. We promote Araku Coffee as it represents the state’s dignity, but we are not getting into the business. This is the core responsibility of the Coffee Board of India. They are organising a meeting at Paderu around the time of International Coffee Day. GCC will participate in it.”

Soon, GCC will have its coffee shop at India Gate in the national capital, she said.

ICD celebrations draw attention to the importance of fair-trade practices in the coffee industry. The aim is to raise awareness on the challenges coffee growers face.

To celebrate this day, many businesses show appreciation to their customers by offering complimentary or discounted coffee beverages. Some companies also provide exclusive coupons and promotions to their loyal followers on various social media platforms. ICD has also inspired the creation of specialised greeting cards, in print and digital formats.

The theme for ICD this year is 'Collaboration.' Chosen by the International Coffee Organisation (ICO), it holds significance as the coffee year begins on October 1, and 2025 is designated the UN general assembly’s International Year of Cooperatives. The campaign's slogan is 'Coffee: your daily ritual, our shared journey.’