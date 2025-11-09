Isro Moon Maps Flag Likely Polar Ice

Nellore: The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) has released advanced radar-based maps of the Moon’s polar regions, created using data from the Dual Frequency Synthetic Aperture Radar (DFSAR) onboard the Chandrayaan-2 orbiter. The spacecraft, orbiting the Moon since 2019, continues to send valuable scientific data that is deepening understanding of the lunar surface and subsurface.

Developed by Isro’s Space Applications Centre (SAC), Ahmedabad, DFSAR is the first instrument to map the Moon using L-band in full-polarimetric mode, with a spatial resolution of 25 metres per pixel. It transmits and receives radar signals in both vertical and horizontal directions, making it ideal for studying surface roughness, composition and possible water-ice deposits.

Isro scientists have processed around 1,400 radar datasets to generate full-polarimetric mosaics of the Moon’s north and south polar regions (80°–90° latitude). Using these datasets, they created advanced data products offering insights into potential water-ice presence, surface roughness and dielectric properties—key indicators of density and porosity.

The algorithms used to analyse and generate these data products were developed indigenously by Isro. Scientists believe the lunar polar regions may preserve the early chemical conditions of the solar system, offering critical clues about planetary formation and evolution.

The newly derived Polar Mosaic products (Level 3C) include several radar parameters such as:

Circular Polarisation Ratio (CPR): Indicates potential water-ice presence.

Single Bounce Eigenvalue Relative Difference (SERD): Represents surface roughness.

T-Ratio: Relates to the dielectric constant of materials.

Polarimetric decomposition components: Display radar scattering types such as Odd, Even, Volume and Helix.

These high-resolution mosaics, freely available on Isro’s PRADAN portal and viewable through the CH2 MapBrowse tool, will support global lunar research and future exploration missions.

Isro has invited international scientists to explore and utilise the datasets to advance research on the Moon’s polar environment and potential resource mapping.