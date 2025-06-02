ISRO Successfully Conducts Third Hot Test of Semi-Cryogenic Engine Component on May 28

Nellore: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) today successfully carried out the third hot test of the Power Head Test Article (PHTA), a critical part of its semi-cryogenic engine, at the ISRO Propulsion Complex (IPRC) in Mahendragiri on May 28, 2025.

This test is part of a performance evaluation series that began in March 2025 to validate the design and functioning of key engine systems. The latest test focused on checking the engine’s ignition and start-up sequence, helping ISRO fine-tune and finalize the procedures for future integrated engine tests.

During the three-second test, the engine was ignited and operated at up to 60% of its rated power, performing with stability and control throughout.

The PHTA, which includes all major components of the engine except the thrust chamber, is designed to evaluate the propellant feed system, including low- and high-pressure turbo pumps, pre-burner, start systems, and control mechanisms.

This was the third in a series of hot tests. The First test (March 28, 2025) demonstrated smooth ignition and short-duration operation (2.5 seconds).

Second test (April 24, 2025) focused on start-up sequence and engine build-up over 3.5 seconds. The third test (May 28, 2025) further refined the ignition and start-up sequence with stable operation at partial power.

The semi-cryogenic propulsion stage (SC120) powered by the 2000 kN class SE2000 engine, is being developed to replace the current (L110) liquid core stage of ISRO’s LVM3 launch vehicle towards enhancing its payload capacity.