ISRO Studies Crew Behaviour Under Extreme Conditions In Leh

NELLORE: In a major step towards strengthening India’s human spaceflight programme, the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) has launched Mission Mitra in Leh to study crew performance under extreme environmental and psychological stress.

The mission, launched on April 2, is being conducted till April 9 in Leh, Union Territory of Ladakh. The region’s high-altitude conditions around 3,500 metres above sea level provide a natural simulation environment, with low oxygen levels, extreme cold and isolation closely mirroring space mission challenges.

Mission Mitra (Mapping of Interoperable Traits and Response Assessment) is a first-of-its-kind team behavioural study designed by Isro in collaboration with the Institute of Aerospace Medicine of the Indian Air Force. It aims to assess the physiological, psychological and operational dynamics of crew and ground teams working under stress.

The study focuses on improving interoperability between astronauts (Gaganyatris) and ground control, as well as enhancing decision-making under demanding environmental and operational conditions.

Bengaluru-based start-up Protoplanet Pvt. Ltd. is managing facility operations and statutory protocols. The mission was inaugurated on April 2 through a virtual address by V. Narayanan, chairman of Isro and secretary, department of space, in the presence of senior officials from the Institute of Aerospace Medicine and the Human Space Flight Centre.

Officials said the findings will contribute directly to the Gaganyaan programme and future long-duration missions by improving understanding of human performance in extreme conditions.