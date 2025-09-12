Isro Pacts With HAL For SSLV Tech Transfer

Nellore: A technology transfer agreement for the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) was signed on Wednesday between NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), ISRO, IN-SPACe and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) at ISRO headquarters in Bengaluru.

The pact was signed by HAL CEO Jayakrishnan S., ISRO’s A. Rajarajan, NSIL CMD M. Mohan, and IN-SPACe’s Rajeev Jyoti, with Dr V. Narayanan, chairman of ISRO and Secretary, Department of Space, Dr Pawan Kumar Goenka, chairman of IN-SPACe, and HAL CMD Dr D. K. Sunil, along with senior officials from HAL, ISRO, IN-SPACe, and NSIL in attendance.

The SSLV is a three-stage, all-solid propulsion launch vehicle developed by ISRO to place satellites weighing up to 500 kg into Low Earth Orbit (LEO).

Designed for quick turnaround and on-demand launches, SSLV is optimised for industrial production and aimed at serving the growing global small satellite launch market. The vehicle can be launched from Sriharikota for inclined orbits and from the upcoming Kulasekarapattinam (Tamilnadu) launch site for polar orbits.

The SSLV technology transfer agreement marks a significant milestone made possible by the space-sector reforms announced by the Government of India.

Its successful commercialisation is expected to strengthen the Indian space ecosystem and help meet both domestic and international demand for small satellite launch services.