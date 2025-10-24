ISRO Hosts Curtain Raiser For ESTIC 2025 Conclave

NELLORE: Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) has hosted a Curtain Raiser for the Emerging Science, Technology and Innovation Conclave (ESTIC 2025) at its headquarters in Bengaluru to spotlight the emerging space technologies.

The ESTIC is an initiative of the Department of Science and Technology (DST) to bring together innovators, researchers, policymakers, industry leaders, and institutions to strengthen the country’s innovation ecosystem.

The conclave, from November 3 to November 5 in New Delhi, will feature 11 thematic sessions, promoting collaboration across emerging technologies aligned with the vision of “Viksit Bharat @2047.”

Delivering the keynote address during the curtain raiser on Thursday, Isro chairman Dr. V. Narayanan highlighted the importance of ESTIC in nurturing India’s innovation culture, while reaffirming ISRO’s commitment to excellence in research, capacity building and partnerships that advance national progress in space and allied technologies.

Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre director A. Rajarajan, chairman of ESTIC’s Space Technologies Thematic Committee, shared insights into the conclave’s vision to showcase India’s space achievements, future missions and innovation roadmap toward Viksit Bharat 2047. He emphasised on promoting young leaders, women entrepreneurs, and industry-academia collaboration.

The ESTIC 2025 initiative involves 13 central ministries. It will unite efforts across sectors to accelerate deep-tech innovation, encourage start-ups, and project India’s global scientific leadership in the decades ahead.

Others who spoke at the curtain raiser included Science secretary M. Ganesh Pillai, senior scientists, officials and media representatives.